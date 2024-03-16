West Albury couple turns a dust bowl into a native garden paradise

When Robyn and Robert Phelps moved into their West Albury home in the mid-summer of 2004, the yard was a dust bowl.
The only living thing was a large ant hill, Mrs Phelps recalled.
"On day one we put many water bowls on our block and the Nail Can Hill bushland directly behind us," she said.
"The first birds arrived almost immediately; fantails, willie wagtails and fairywrens."
Over time and hundreds of plantings, the couple has attracted rarer bird species such as gang-gang cockatoos and double-barred finches.
"The soil was so compacted, our tools of necessity were picks and crowbars," Mrs Phelps said.
"Mulch, mulch and more mulch was our way of adding organic matter to the soil, gradually creating a soil profile.
"In the early days we became very excited when things grew well, and didn't prune as we should have; hence many plants became straggly and spindly.
"Unsuitable and unsuccessful plants were removed and the top section of the garden was reduced to bare bones."
Now the public will have a chance to learn about the Phelps's success and failures and tips for managing clay soil on a sloping block at an open garden on Saturday, March 23.
Gardens 4 Wildlife Albury-Wodonga project officer Lizette Salmon said their backyard was one of her favourites.
"For years I've gently badgered them to host an open garden and I'm so pleased that others will now get to experience their beautiful habitat haven," she said.
Native grasses and sedges have been winners on the site, together with leptospermums and callistemons. A few introduced trees create dense shade. Winding gravel paths, bird baths and colourful flowers are visually pleasing and wildlife-friendly.
"Robyn and Robert's passion for native wildlife has been an enormous driver from the get-go," Ms Salmon said.
"Robyn begins each day with a walk around the garden, greeting the plants and animals, seeing how they are, while Robert has lovingly crafted nest boxes for parrots and microbats.
"Most importantly, they've selected layered plantings that provide food, shelter and nesting opportunities for native animals.
"Over the years they've leaned more and more heavily towards native plants, while retaining a cottage-garden feel."
"We hope this open garden will inspire residents to incorporate similar ideas in their own gardens.
"With 250 plants labelled, written information about nest boxes and bird baths and opportunities to speak with Robyn and Robert, it's bound to be an enjoyable and informative morning."
Visitors on Saturday, March 23, can choose to visit at 9am, 10am, 11am or noon.
The address of the West Albury garden will be sent to ticket-holders on registration.
Tickets are $5, with RSVP by 5pm on Thursday, March 21: events.humanitix.com/wildlife-garden
This event is hosted by Gardens 4 Wildlife Albury-Wodonga, a Wodonga Urban Landcare Network program, with support from Albury Council.
