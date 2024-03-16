'Heartbreaking, horrendous, horrid': The plan many readers didn't rate

Noreuil Park is a great place to visit when you're feeling hot and bothered over the warmer months.
Whether you want to sit under the shade of the trees or take a dip in the mighty Murray, there's something for everyone at our "gem of the city", as Dr Anthony Perrone put it this week.
It turns out proposed changes, which could turn the "natural oasis" into a "concrete jungle", are getting The Border Mail readers a little hot under the collar too.
Under the plan, the foreshore would be cut back to provide a sloping grass "beach" between the ramp and River Deck Cafe, and the concrete area leading to the river would be expanded to allow for a disabled access ramp and pathways.
Two red gums and one elm tree would be removed to make way for the access ramp.
Asked whether they supported the concept plan for Noreuil Park, 78 per cent of readers responded "no", with just 22 per cent in favour.
It's fair to say the comments section of the story on www.bordermail.com.au evoked plenty of emotion.
Carly Weatherly said it would "break her heart" if the changes went ahead, asking: "Why is Albury so hell bent on ruining everything natural?"
Former Border Mail editor Di Thomas said it would be a "horrendous" move, adding that "access is one thing, destroying the natural beauty is another".
Another former Border Mail scribe in Howard Jones said it was a "horrid plan" with "far too much concrete taking over the grassy, shaded areas".
Meanwhile, on the sporting front, Corowa-Rutherglen's return to the Ovens and Murray is edging closer, which is news we're all excited about.
Many expect the Roos to do it tough on the field this season, but Joe Hansen told us the club is expecting to win matches and The Border Mail readers agreed.
Fifty-two per cent of readers who took part in our poll expect the Roos to win 1-4 matches while 30 per cent believe they'll go through the season winless.
There was even a small section of the readership - an optimistic 5 per cent - who say the Roos can win nine-plus matches.
On a more serious, and slightly concerning note on the football field, more than 90 per cent of Border Mail readers don't believe players will be honest about concussion.
It comes after the AFL's decision to introduce a mandatory minimum 21-day stand down for concussion at community level.
Let's hope players and clubs heed the advice of Dr Peter Larkins and take it seriously because there's a lot of life left to live once football finishes.
Thanks to those who commented and voted in our polls.
We love hearing from you and being part of the debate.
Have a great weekend.
Xavier Mardling,
The Border Mail, editor
