Firefighters battle 'intense blaze' for hours as suburban home destroyed

Fire gutted a Glenroy home early on Saturday morning with fire crews battling the blaze for several hours.
Emergency services responded to a triple 0 call at 2am and dispatched four fire trucks to the scene on the corner of Chenery Street and Belgravia Avenue.
No one was injured in the blaze which didn't spread to surrounding homes.
Fire and Rescue NSW inspector Stewart Alexander said he understood the couple living in the house quickly escaped from the house shortly after the fire started.
"It was a very tiring and challenging firefight because it was so intense, the house was completely destroyed unfortunately," inspector Alexander said.
"But fortunately it didn't spread to adjoining properties and the couple who live there managed to get out in time.
"There was a car on the property there that the crew got away from the flames before it went up, it sustained only minor damage.
"But the fire was well advanced, very intense when the crews got there, it took several hours to get it totally under control."
Inspector Alexander said police were still investigating the cause of the blaze.
Phil Campion, who lives across the road from the burnt out house, said the neighbourhood was shocked to see the extent of the destruction.
"Everyone knows each other here, it's a great little community and very sad to see this happen," Mr Campion said.
"Last night, the lights of the fire trucks and the noise woke us up at about 2am, I went out to have a look and the whole place was ablaze, the whole street was just blazing orange.
"There were about three fire trucks when I looked, ambulance was here too, but thankfully the people who live there got out OK and were unhurt.
"They're great people, the best neighbours you could hope for, a very nice couple who live there - this is a very sad situation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.