Thousands line street to cheer 'rev-heads' in the middle of the night

High-revving engines, occasional burnouts and friendly banter with police officers were all part of the Albury night scene on Saturday night when car enthusiasts in their thousands lined Wodonga Place.
From vintage cars on constant circuits earlier in the night "doing Deanies" - leisurely driving down Dean Street before looping back - to, later, burning rubber near the BP service station further towards the border, "rev-heads" were everywhere.
With a strong police presence, with many bystanders chatting with - and sometimes taunting officers - The Border Mail saw no arrests made before midnight on March 16 on the stretch of Wodonga Place south of the Botanical Gardens.
The spectacle coincided with Chryslers on the Murray, but is not an authorised "event" run by the organisers of the show which started on Friday and ends on Sunday, March 17, at Gateway Lakes in Wodonga.
Hundreds of Chryslers, Holdens, Fords - and even hotted-up four-cylinder vehicles, possibly frowned upon by true believers - cruised down Wodonga Place over a period of five hours.
People keen to see some action took over the footpaths, many with Eskies and fold-up chairs.
Others gathered at motels along the stretch - most of which were fully booked out.
Chrysler enthusiasts Adam Steele and Mason McClelland, who were staying at the Hovell Tree Inn and watched from the beer garden there, said it was the first time they had exhibited their cars in Albury.
The pair who had travelled from Swan Hill said they were amazed at the sight of thousands of people gathered outside.
"This has nothing to do with the show in any way, it's just people who love cars gathering and showing their support," Mr Steele said."
"I was expecting to come to see Chryslers but I didn't expect to see all these cars on the roads of Albury like this.
"I certainly didn't expect to see this crazy but fun nightlife on the street - it's pretty impressive actually."
Mr McLelland said: "It's just not Chryslers, we've seen all sorts - we all love cars, so put out what you've got and go for a drive."
