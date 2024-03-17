Dederang Demons win only their second A grade title in club history

Dederang snapped a 15-year premiership drought with a 26-run win over Bethanga in Cricket Albury-Wodonga District on Saturday.
The Demons produced a superb all-round performance, posting an imposing 6-193 before holding all their catches, including a couple of crackers.
It's just the second A grade flag in the club's proud history.
"We were happy with 193 and really pushed to the end, it was fantastic," captain Tristan Mann offered.
"We knew Jack Robbo (Jack Robinson), 'Raff' (Luke Rafferty) and Brad Dalbosco were their three keys, we thought if we could get two of them and then work through one end, we'd be OK."
Rafferty and Robinson combined in a 42-run opening stand before Clement Beazley claimed the latter for 16.
He then backed it up with the wicket of Rafferty for a top-scoring 42 as Mann took a terrific catch at long-on.
"When I was under my two (catches), I felt I had to take them because I didn't make many runs, so I had to contribute in some way," Mann suggested.
The skipper also held a neat diving catch at mid-wicket to dismiss Dalbosco (30), while Bailey Williamson also claimed a blinder.
"He was at deep square leg and even someone in the crowd yelled, 'you're not going to get to that', and he dived forward, he caught it, it was actually quite funny," Mann explained.
The visitors had worked their way to 3-120, but lost 3-4 to derail their hopes of winning a first club premiership, at any open-age level, since snaring a B grade title in 2000.
Earlier on, for the second successive District decider, the team which won the toss elected to bowl.
"We always felt we chase better as a side, it was our way this year," captain Brodie Sirl reasoned.
"The last time at Dederang the wicket had a bit in it and we thought it might have a bit more in it, but it was a very flat track.
"They batted well and in partnerships and took some great catches."
Barnawartha Chiltern also lost to Yackandandah last year after electing to bowl.
Dederang posted a series of 40-run plus partnerships in the top and middle order through opener Brad Whitfield (54 from 78 deliveries, with 10 boundaries), Tim Farrant (38) and Williamson (32).
Peter Jeffries was the only multiple wicket-taker with 2-26.
The Demons' Kelven Bailey claimed player of the match with 4-33, while Ryan Barker chipped in with 3-39.
