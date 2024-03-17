Three run outs in quick succession and another team loses 7-9, wow

Finals specialists Lavington and newcomers Corowa will meet in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's Provincial grand final on Saturday.
In its fourth year in CAW Provincial, Corowa hammered East Albury by eight wickets in one preliminary final, while Lavington ended a horror finish for long-time premiership favourites Belvoir.
The Eagles went into the final round 20 game with only two losses. They lost their next three and couldn't post 120 in two finals.
And they weren't helped when three players - Josh Staines, Lachie McMillan and Hayatullah Niazi - were run out.
"It's a big part of how we want to be in the field, building that pressure and making teams panic, making teams feel like our score is probably bigger than it is," Lavington captain Galvin outlined.
"Josh Staines hit the ball to mid-on and called yes and ran, he was halfway down and got sent back, Nizam (Uddin) had a clean pick up and threw back to keeper Tyler Roberson.
"Then Joe Cooke swept to 45 (degrees from the wicket), Luke Docherty did some nice work to pick it up to his right, he threw it to Tyler and 'Cookie' was in his ground, but Lachie was halfway down the wicket and Tyler threw it back to (bowler) Hunter Hall.
"Then it was the next ball or the ball after, 'Cookie' hit it to cover and they (Cooke and new bat Niazi) didn't commit as soon as possible."
Niazi didn't even face a ball, summing up the debacle of the Eagles' finish.
Of course, teams bow out in straight sets in various sports at times, but it's rare in CAW Provincial the top team all year capitulates in such a manner.
But while the Eagles will wonder where it went so horribly wrong, the defending premiers have a belief their classy and varied attack, plus dynamic fielding, can defend any total, within reason.
"I guess we are very confident in our attack, we don't want to be defending lower scores, but we do have the mindset of what we get, we can defend and it's held us in good stead over the last couple of years," Galvin said.
When Lavington posted only a moderate total of 9-144, the visitors looked likely to break their poor form.
Galvin top-scored with 27, with no other player making more than 17.
Opening bowler Niazi was one of four players to nab two wickets, while fellow opener Brad Freake's medium pace was miserly with 0-21 from 10 overs.
Nic Whitelaw, who boasts the association's best average with 57, struck six boundaries and two sixes in his 46, while Cooke worked hard to make 29, but no other player made double figures, including Drew Cameron, who opened the innings after batting at No. 4 this season.
Hall, who turned 16 on Sunday, March 17, finished with 3-18.
Meanwhile, Corowa hammered East Albury.
Crows' opener Matt Tom again highlighted his patience in the white-ball format with 42 from 101 balls as the visitors worked their way to a solid position of 3-94.
But the underdogs collapsed spectacularly, losing 7-9 to be skittled for only 103.
Mark Athanitis captured 4-3, while captain Jarryd Hatton sizzled with 3-11 from eight overs.
"They executed their skills really well and were disciplined, never taking the stumps out of play, so it was a case of if they miss, we'll hit," team-mate Ben Mitchell revealed.
Mitchell then rattled up an unbeaten 57 from only 53 deliveries, with six boundaries and two sixes, as the home team won with 31.1 overs to spare.
And while the Crows will be bitterly disappointed with the collapse, they should be delighted with a preliminary final appearance after battling to make the top six.
