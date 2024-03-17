Shifting gears: Even Holden lovers rev up for Chryslers on the Murray

Even the most ardent Holden lovers switched gears to be a part of the Border's flagship car show on the weekend.
Drawing more than 5000 spectators, Gateway Lakes hosted the 31st Chryslers on the Murray show and shine on Sunday, March 17, showcasing 931 cars from across Australia.
John and Christine Hunter along with their dog Pollywaffle drove their 1962 Valient R Series Chrysler from Adelaide to be a part of the event.
Admittedly Holden enthusiasts, with 11 sitting in their garage, the couple said a passion for Chryslers always sat in the back of their minds.
"I was just a boy when a Chrysler dealer came into town and took me for a test run," Mr Hunter said.
"I couldn't believe how good it drove, and from then, I've always wanted to get my hands on this particular model.
Three years ago, the couple stumbled across a beaten up shell of a car and embarked on a labour of love, restoring it together in their backyard.
"It was a pretty sad looking thing when we first got it," Mrs Hunter said.
"But we have some friends who are Valiant people who helped us find parts, which was hard because there was only 1008 made, and we got to work.
"John did all the mechanical work and I did the upholstery in it, and I think it has turned out pretty good."
Being their first time at Chryslers on the Murray, Mr and Mrs Hunter said they were shocked when they found out their homemade Valiant secured a spot among the top five Australian-made models.
"When I got the phone call I almost dissolved into tears," Mrs Hunter said.
"I didn't think that with the quality of cars here that our little homemade Valiant that we put together in the backyard would make it, but here we are."
Festivities started on Friday, March 15, with a track day at the Logic Centre DECA Track, followed by judging on Saturday morning and a gathering at Ettamogah Pub in the afternoon, with car lovers "overflowing up and down the street".
Unofficial celebrations then spilled into Saturday night, with thousands lining Wodonga Place as vintage cars cruised along the street.
Rod Taylor, event organiser and president of the Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club, credited the volunteers for making Australia's smallest Chrysler club host what's believed to be the largest Chrysler show in the southern hemisphere.
"It's one weekend a year where people can just go away, relax and not think about home, work or bills," he said.
"As one bloke said to me years ago, 'it's a little ray of sunshine for the weekend'."
Mr Taylor said throughout the three-day event, $14,000 had been raised for local fire brigades.
"All the money goes back into the community," he said.
"And this year, we noticed people were getting here a day early, which is just great for the local economy - everything's just working."
Among the cars to make the top five American-made Chryslers in the show was John Coinu's 1964 Dodge 330.
An old drag racer, the car has McDonald's themed signage on the side.
"In drag racing, you pound the quarter mile, so we call it the quarter pounder," Mr Coinu said.
"And then we put the mopar sign on the back using the McDonald's M, which they probably wouldn't be happy about, but they are quite welcome to give me some money for advertising if they feel like it."
