'Still dangerous': Debate rages as truck crash reignites bypass dispute

A truck crash on Rutherglen's Main Street has reignited debate around a promised bypass the government scrapped last year.
At 5pm on Friday, March 15, a B-double truck crashed into a Kia Stinger GT before knocking over a power pole and wiping out the verandah of The Other Place cafe.
Nobody was injured in the collision, but hundreds were left without power until it was restored at 7.45pm on Saturday, March 16.
Just two weeks ago, member for northern Victoria Wendy Lovell called on the Victorian roads minister to explain what will happen to the unspent money designated for the Rutherglen bypass.
In November last year, the federal governments axed plans to upgrade the McKoy Street-Hume Freeway intersection on the western fringe of Wodonga and ceased funding for a Rutherglen heavy vehicle bypass route.
However, $2.3 million remains unspent on the Rutherglen bypass study.
"The reality is that Main Street, Rutherglen, is still dangerous, with 500 plus trucks rumbling through its only shopping strip each day," Ms Lovell told Parliament on Wednesday, March 6.
"The risk is further exacerbated by events like ... Tastes of Rutherglen that will bring thousands of visitors to the region.
"What will happen to the unused fund from the Rutherglen bypass study?"
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price, after driving through Rutherglen's Main Street on Sunday, March 17, said traffic had returned to normal, however a few impacted businesses were still having power troubles.
"The community of Rutherglen has for a long time been having a discussion about whether trucks, cars and pedestrians can safely coexist in the town's main street," she said.
"It's really shocking to see an accident like this take place, and we were relieved to hear that no one had been hurt.
"We are continuing to have discussions with the state government and Regional Roads Victoria about how they are going to spend the remaining money allocated.
"We know that the community expects better safety outcomes will need to be achieved to measure the success of that investment."
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said Friday's crash proved that Main Street was still not safe.
"First of all, thank God no one was injured, had that been the previous weekend with Tastes of Rutherglen it could've been worse," he said.
"Main Street, Rutherglen was designed for horse and buggy not B-doubles.
"Last year, we saw the federal government withdraw their funding for the bypass study.
"That was largely the result of several air swings by Regional Roads Victoria under this state government that took seven years to throw up ideas that were in most part ridiculous.
"The remaining state money for that bypass study, more than a million dollars, (should) be spent on finding a realistic solution for Rutherglen."
Police have revealed the driver of the truck was a 50-year-old male. However, they wouldn't say what caused the crash as investigations continue.
