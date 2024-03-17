WODONGA SAINTS: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Taylor Morey

Coach: Taylor Morey.
Last season: 10th.
Gains: Taylor Morey (returning), Emily Morey (Wahgunyah), Alyssa Rule (Culcairn), Bethany White (Raiders), Olivia McCaig (North Albury).
Losses: Jorja McFarlane, Lana Heer (relocated), Alicia Donohue (Ovens and Murray), Danielle Walsh (work commitments).
Q&A with Taylor Morey
How has your preseason been?
It's an exciting young group of girls, which is exactly what we wanted to have. Our B-grade is quite young as well. It's just been about getting the basics down pat and getting our fitness up. It's a great feeling.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Bethany White is exciting and this will be her debut in A-grade. Especially coming from being the under-18 Tallangatta League best and fairest (in 2021), it's so exciting to have her back in the club and watching her develop. It's going to be interesting to see how she comes up against some bigger names in A-grade.
What are your expectations for this season?
We always want to do better than we did last season. The girls came away with four wins last year, so we just want to do better. Finals is always a hope, but because we're so young, I think just getting the basics down pat and getting the experience on court for these girls that haven't played A-grade yet is important.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
I think we will see similar to last season. You've got Kiewa and Yack who are always competitive, and we start by playing Thurgoona, so that will be a good test for the girls. It will be interesting to see Tallangatta this season. I think they'll be another top team.
We say: The young Saints are in a building phase under new coach Morey, who has returned to the club this season. While there's plenty of potential in the ranks, they will need time to gain experience as an A-grade outfit together. The return of 2021 under-18 league medallist Bethany White is exciting as she now tests herself in the senior ranks.
Prediction: 10th.
