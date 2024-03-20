With patience and love these rescue pets are thriving in their forever home

When McGreigor and Ross Shobbrook lost their fox terrier at the ripe old age of 19-and-a-half about eight years ago, they were shattered.
The terrier was part of the family.
Soon after the Wodonga couple Googled "rescue pets" and learnt about Jed, a kelpie-cross.
Rescued by the RSPCA from a Victorian farm, Jed was a "special case" who went everywhere with the Shobbrooks and was allowed to live inside.
"He was an absolutely magnificent dog," Mr Shobbrook said.
"We thought he was five to seven years when we got him and we only lost him last November after seven-and-a-half years."
Then Mr Shobbrook got in touch with Wodonga dog rescuer Peta McRae, who had another dog in mind for the couple.
On November 10, last year, Mr Shobbrook met cattle dog, kelpie, boxer-cross Loki, 11 months, and the connection was instant.
"Peta brought Loki up on a Saturday to say hello and he never left!" he said.
The couple then got a mate for Loki in January when they adopted Denzel, a four-year-old Australian cattle dog, Staffordshire bull terrier-cross.
Denzel had several unsuccessful placements before finding his forever home.
"Denzel has fallen in love with my girl (Ross); we've been married 50 years!" Mr Shobbrook said.
"He has actually adopted her."
The couple also has a rescue cat, Buddy, a Christmas present in December 2013, to round out the fur family.
Incredibly, Buddy was rescued from a hessian bag found on the Old Barnawartha Road.
An ex-Army worker and now in transport, Mr Shobbrook said their four rescue pets had made their lives much richer but some needed more patience.
"These guys didn't have a family; they need people," he said.
"We've changed the way we allocate our time to suit the dogs; this year our biggest drama is working out where we can go and take the dogs with us.
"We have to watch what we put on the washing line when the dogs are in the yard.
"Loki and Denzel sleep together, they wrestle together and the run around with a lump of wood."
Mrs Shobbrook did some training with Denzel to help her control him on a lead.
"I had one-on-one to learn how to handle him," she said.
"He used to walk me but now he walks with me!"
Throughout March, Petstock would host National Pet Adoption Month; an initiative led by charity organisation Petstock Foundation to help change the lives of rescue pets in need of a permanent or temporary home.
Research indicates that 36 per cent of Australian adults have reported feeling lonely.
Adopting a pet not only gives them a loving home, it can also improve people's health by decreasing feelings of loneliness and social isolation.
These findings are supported by studies that show companion animals have been found to bring substantial health benefits to people both physically and mentally.
Petstock Wodonga store manager Tayla Furborough, who owned two rescue cats herself, Archie and Harley, said pets could improve people's lives.
"They bring companionship, it helps people feel less isolated just to have someone to go home to," she said.
"They provide unconditional love.
"Compared to years ago people are spending more time with their pets; they're basically family members."
