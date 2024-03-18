YACKANDANDAH: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Molly Beatty

Brooke Shields is a really exciting player and I'm looking forward to seeing her in the league. She's a goalie who's still pretty young, and I can only see her improving throughout the season. She has an amazing hold, reads the play so well and she's super accurate. I think Ellie O'Neill will be a real standout as well in our defensive end. She came to Yackandandah in 2022 and she predominantly played a shooting role. Last year she moved into defence and had an absolute blinder of a season in B-grade as well as stepping up for us in the grand final in the third quarter. It's going to be really exciting to see her play a bit of defence in A-grade and in her natural position.

