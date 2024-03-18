YACKANDANDAH: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Molly Beatty

Coach: Molly Beatty.
Last season: Second.
Gains: Brooke Shields (Darwin), Sharna King (Barnawartha), Alison Maybury, Sarah Maybury (returning), Ellie O'Neill (B-grade).
Losses: Emma Maslen, Jess Garland, Justine Willis, Anna Beirs, Beck O'Connell (year off), Claudia McKimmie (Tallangatta), Belle Morrow (Wodonga Raiders), Molly Beatty, Samara Leslie (pregnancy).
Q&A with Molly Beatty
How has your preseason been?
We had pretty good numbers at trials and we've retained a lot of our other grades. We've been able to add in some juniors and a few new players as well. We've been training as a senior squad all together, so we're all on the same page and going back to basics.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Brooke Shields is a really exciting player and I'm looking forward to seeing her in the league. She's a goalie who's still pretty young, and I can only see her improving throughout the season. She has an amazing hold, reads the play so well and she's super accurate. I think Ellie O'Neill will be a real standout as well in our defensive end. She came to Yackandandah in 2022 and she predominantly played a shooting role. Last year she moved into defence and had an absolute blinder of a season in B-grade as well as stepping up for us in the grand final in the third quarter. It's going to be really exciting to see her play a bit of defence in A-grade and in her natural position.
What are your expectations for this season?
We are in a rebuilding phase and obviously we've lost a lot of talented players from our A-grade. From a club point of view, you can't really rely on those older players to keep coming back and eventually you have to look at developing your youth, which is what we're doing. If we somehow make it to finals then that would be great, everyone wants to play finals, but we're just going to take it week by week and see how we go. We'll just build on having a solid four quarter effort from everyone.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
I think it's pretty hard to go past Kiewa. They were a hard team to beat last year and I can only imagine they're going to be stronger, and hats off to them, they're a great side. I think it will be a mix between Thurgoona, Chiltern and Tallangatta. They're all pretty similar and they've got some really talented players.
We say: The Roos enter the 2024 season completely different to last year's grand final side and it's hard to know what they will be able to produce. With Anna Beirs stepping down from the helm in the last month, new A-grade coach Molly Beatty will be placing an emphasis on developing the club's young talent. Brooke Shields will bring an unknown element to the side after relocating from Darwin, while young players, like Ellie O'Neill, will be presented with new opportunities. It would be a hard ask for the Roos to back up another top two performance with such a new side.
Prediction: Seventh.
