The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Luncheon hopes to strike gold for Border children with disabilities

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
March 18 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold Cup Charity Committee members Celeste Peirce, Kim-Lea Kane, Jess Barr Smith, Lea Parker, and Jackie Morgan are getting ready for the 2024 luncheon after a successful day last year. Picture supplied
Gold Cup Charity Committee members Celeste Peirce, Kim-Lea Kane, Jess Barr Smith, Lea Parker, and Jackie Morgan are getting ready for the 2024 luncheon after a successful day last year. Picture supplied

Flamboyant fascinators and fashionable frocks will fill Albury's racing club for a lunch aspiring to make a difference.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.