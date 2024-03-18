Luncheon hopes to strike gold for Border children with disabilities

Flamboyant fascinators and fashionable frocks will fill Albury's racing club for a lunch aspiring to make a difference.
The Gold Cup Charity Committee's luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 11.30am to 4pm, with all funds raised going towards projects that benefit children with disabilities and special needs.
Committee member Jackie Morgan is encouraging the community to get involved.
"The Gold Cup Charity Committee are very much looking forward to this year's luncheon; we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our local sponsors," she said.
The money raised will be widely shared across the region's schools.
"We have had applications for incredibly worthy projects from Aspect Riverina School, Holbrook Public School, Hume Public School, Kandeer School, Wewak Street School, and Wodonga Primary School," Ms Morgan said.
"We hope that through a variety of fundraising activities on the day and ticket sales we will raise enough to support them all."
The luncheon first began in 1999 as the Albury Gold Cup Wewak Street School Charity Luncheon Committee, before expanding in 2013 and registering as Gold Cup Charity Ltd.
Last year's event saw more than $30,000 raised, with the money going towards school resources, including exercise equipment, books, communication tools, sensory garden plants and tool kits, life skills equipment and items for a school's calm room.
The luncheon will be held in the pavilion marquee at Albury Racing Club and there will be lucky door prizes on offer, a raffle and auction.
Tickets to the event include racecourse entry, live music, canapes and a selection of beverages.
Tickets are $150 and sales will close on Wednesday afternoon, March 20.
For more information, visit the Gold Cup Charity Facebook page.
