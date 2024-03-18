Paraglider breaks leg in crash after launching from popular North East site

A paraglider has been hospitalised after crashing at Bright and breaking her leg.
The woman took off from Mystic launch site about 12.15pm on Sunday, March 17, and lost altitude.
She took steps to prevent a crash but heavily impacted the ground, breaking her right leg.
There were concerns the paraglider may have also suffered a spinal injury.
The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Wangaratta hospital.
The injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
In other North East news, a truck crash on Rutherglen's Main Street has reignited debate around a promised bypass the government scrapped last year.
At 5pm on Friday, March 15, a B-double truck crashed into a Kia Stinger GT before knocking over a power pole and wiping out the verandah of The Other Place cafe.
