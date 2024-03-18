Missing youth found near river after leaving Buckland camp site

A missing youth has been found near a river at Buckland while camping with family members.
The police air wing was notified after the boy left his caravan on Saturday night and walked into bushland.
The alarm was raised about 9.30pm on March 16, with a drone and helicopter called to search the area.
The boy, who had been drinking, was found 200 metres from the Ah Youngs campground about four hours after the report was made.
He was asleep next to the Buckland River when located and wasn't hurt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.