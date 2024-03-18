The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Missing youth found near river after leaving Buckland camp site

BT
By Blair Thomson
March 18 2024 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The police air wing was alerted to the incident. File photo
The police air wing was alerted to the incident. File photo

A missing youth has been found near a river at Buckland while camping with family members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.