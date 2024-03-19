BEECHWORTH: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Sarah Robinson

We say: The Bushrangers have lost some experienced players in Robinson, Garland and Surrey, however Anna Hedstrom is tipped to be an exciting new inclusion. It may take the new-look side some time to warm up and connect in their new combinations across the court, but they will still be looking to push teams this season. It will mark Sarah Robinson's first stint at the helm of A-grade, while former coach and long-time Bushranger Coby Surrey returns.

