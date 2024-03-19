BEECHWORTH: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Sarah Robinson

Coach: Sarah Robinson.
Last season: Ninth.
Gains: Anna Hedstrom (new to club), Marlee Methven-Wood, Tess Bynon (B-grade), Hannah Fitzgerald, Coby Surrey (returning).
Losses: Aliza Robinson, Gina Garland, Eidenne Surrey.
Q&A with Sarah Robinson
How has your preseason been?
We've had lots of numbers and there's really fierce competition which is good. We haven't been able to be set on teams because there's just so many girls going hard for it.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Anna Hedstrom. She's a newbie to the club who has shown lots of promise in preseason, especially in our practice matches.
What are your expectations for this season?
We're going for one better in 2024, that's our motto. We're just pushing to be better, one per cent at everything, to jump the ladder a bit if we can. Finals would be ideal, but not a major do or don't.
Who do you expect to see among the top teams?
I'd love to see Chiltern up there, and I think Kiewa are always there. I think they would be the top two, and Tallangatta are always consistent.
We say: The Bushrangers have lost some experienced players in Robinson, Garland and Surrey, however Anna Hedstrom is tipped to be an exciting new inclusion. It may take the new-look side some time to warm up and connect in their new combinations across the court, but they will still be looking to push teams this season. It will mark Sarah Robinson's first stint at the helm of A-grade, while former coach and long-time Bushranger Coby Surrey returns.
Prediction: Ninth.
