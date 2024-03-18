Drug test trial call after North East user dies after accidentally taking substance

A coroner has called for a drug testing trial following the fatal overdose of a Wangaratta heroin user who accidentally injected a highly dangerous substance.
The 38-year-old man was found dead inside his home on December 5, 2022, with a used syringe found nearby and a loose knot around his arm.
A dark substance initially presumed to be heroin and a white powder thought to be ice were found.
The man was known to use heroin, and coroner Ingrid Giles found it was likely he thought he had been injecting the drug at the time.
Yet toxicological tests revealed no traces of heroin, and instead found metonitazene.
The substance is part of a group of highly potent opioid compounds known as nitazenes that can be several hundred times more powerful than morphine.
Tiny amounts can lead to death.
Ms Giles noted such substances had a "profound risk of respiratory depression and death" and have in the past not been well known outside of research laboratories.
The substances have in recent years emerged as dealers pass them off as other drugs like ecstasy and cocaine.
Nitazenes have been linked to at least 16 Victorian overdose deaths since 2021, with users most likely believing they were using other drugs.
"(This) is merely a new form of a long-standing and ongoing problem: that when individuals obtain drugs from unregulated drug markets, they do not always receive what they believe they have obtained," the coroner said.
"The substance can be markedly different to what they expected in terms of composition or dose strength.
"In turn, this poses an increased risk of adverse events causing the individual harm, such as an overdose."
Coroners have previously noted a drug checking service, also known as pill testing, would reduce the risk of further deaths.
The Victorian Department of Health has not accepted previous recommendations to introduce substance testing.
The department has issued previous warnings noting that metonitazene was being passed off as cocaine.
Ms Giles said while it was impossible to know if the late Wangaratta heroin user would have used such a testing service, he would have had the option to do so if the service existed.
"For this reason - and also after considering the clear evidence that nitazenes are being detected across Australia in unregulated drug markets, as well as the at least 15 other nitazene-involved overdose deaths that have occurred in Victoria over the past few years - I have determined to support my fellow coroners' recommendations that the Victorian Department of Health implement drug checking services to reduce the risk of similar deaths occurring in future," she said.
Ms Giles noted the department hadn't supported four previous recommendations for testing to be implemented.
As a result the coroner did not call for drug testing to be implemented but instead suggested a trial could be run to determine how testing could reduce the risk of death.
"I convey my sincere condolences to (the man's) family and loved ones for their loss," she said.
"In particular, I note the poignant observation of (his) father in his recent statement to the court that 'drug addiction is a health issue not a criminal issue'.
"The trial of a drug checking service represents a concrete opportunity to help to save the lives of people in the Victorian community and constitutes a mechanism for those who use drugs to be better informed of the unknown and potentially dangerous substances in those drugs."
