Mum downed a few glasses of chardonnay, then made fateful decision to drive

A woman who downed four glasses of chardonnay before getting her car has been told she should have known she could not drive, a magistrate says.
Shireen Ann King had downed enough to register a high-range reading after her arrest, though there was nothing about her driving that brought her to the attention to police.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that his client had made a miscalculation with her consumption.
But Ms McLaughlin rejected that submission, put to her on Monday, March 18.
"It's not a miscalculation at that reading, Mr Cronin," she said.
Ms McLaughlin told King, 33, that she would be well aware that it was a serious matter before the court.
"Your reading indicates to me that you must have some knowledge you were not in a position to drive," she said.
Nevertheless, Ms McLaughlin said King's driving history showed she was someone who otherwise followed the rules of the road.
"I accept this is completely out-of-character for you," she said.
Ms McLaughlin told the Lavington woman, who pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, that it was such a serious offence because of the potential for "catastrophic" consequences for her and other road users.
The court was told police were conducting random breath testing in McDonald Road, Lavington, on February 27 about 9.15pm when they directed King's Hyundai i30 into the testing site.
The mother of two young boys produced a positive result, so was arrested for the purpose of a breath analysis test at the Albury police station.
Her reading was 0.160.
"In relation to her drinking, the accused stated that she had consumed four glasses of chardonnay at a private residence between 6pm and 9pm and did not have any dinner," police said.
There was a "moderate" smell of alcohol on her breath and she was "emotional".
King was convicted and fined $1000, disqualified from driving for six months from the night of her arrest - when her licence was suspended - and must then have an interlock device fitted to her car for two years.
