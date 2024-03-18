Picked up from ground, grabbed throat then shoved her into a waiting car

A night out at East Albury's Newmarket Hotel for a friend's 30th birthday ended with a Lavington man grabbing his partner's throat so hard she could not breathe.
The attack on the footpath outside the pub in the early hours of the morning was part of an ongoing series of assaults.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday, March 18, that while Shannon Leslie Strauss squeezed his girlfriend's throat with one hand, he used the other to hold her body.
He then shoved her into the ride-share taxi they had been waiting for, both having downed a "large amount" of alcohol in the pub.
The incidents resulted in Strauss being charged with domestic violence-related matters of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and three common assault charges.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the offences were so serious that no other sentence but jail would suffice.
But she also found it was in the best interests of Strauss's rehabilitation and the protection of the community that he serve the 18-month term by way of an intensive corrections order.
As part of the order, which involves supervision by Community Corrections in Albury, the 30-year-old painter-by-trade must complete the men's behavioural change program that he has already begun.
Strauss must also complete 100 hours of community service work.
Ms McLaughlin said all offences of this type "are serious matters".
"All chokings are, of course, very serious. It was a very short period of time (but) it did involve movement of her and she described not being able to breath," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said both of his actions in pushing the victim out of the car and also into a table inside her house were "significant" examples of common assaults.
Earlier, defence lawyer Angus Lingham said it was conceded that the threshold for a custodial sentence had been crossed, but it would be best served by way of an intensive corrections order.
Mr Lingham said his client did not have a record for violence, including domestic violence.
And given that the victim's protection was secured by way of an apprehended violence order, he said, an ICO was "suitable".
"It was the one course of conduct, though over a significant period of time," Mr Lingham said.
"(Strauss) is someone who is somewhat immature when it comes to having relationships."
Mr Lingham said an expert report submitted to the court on sentencing revealed that Strauss had demonstrated insight into his offending and remorse.
The court was told Strauss and the victim, who had two children by another relationship, began seeing each other in February, 2023.
This ended immediately after the incidents from early on October 13.
Police said Strauss had booked the share-ride while the couple waited outside the pub.
The victim sat down on the footpath, at which point Strauss threatened her with what was described as a "dress-up, plastic prop stick.
He then used it to hit her four times to the head and shoulders, before throwing her handbag at her and striking her again with the stick.
"The accused picked up the victim from the footpath with one hand, grabbing her throat and the other (hand) holding her body," police said.
After pushing her into the vehicle, the couple made their way to her Thurgoona home.
During the journey, the driver overheard an argument between the couple during which she revealed she "has had better sex than him".
After they got to her house, which she shared with her mother, the driver saw Strauss use both feet to "push-kick" her three times, causing her to fall out of the car and on to the road.
She got up and walked inside the house followed soon afterwards by Strauss, with the commotion of "banging and yelling" waking the victim's mother and causing the victim's two young sons to cry.
The couple went into her bedroom, where they wrestled on the bed and Strauss climbed on top.
Her mother walked in and yelled: "What are you doing? The kids are crying, stop it."
Strauss got up and walked to another part of the house, then his partner approached him and tried to give him a hug though with the comment "you're so stupid, you're so stupid".
"Get off me, c---," he replied, while pushing her forcefully on to a table in the hallway.
The momentum also knocked her to the floor. As she got up, Strauss left the house.
The following day, Strauss - using the account name of "itsnoteasybeingeazy" - sent Instagram messages to the victim, including one that read: "I don't give a f--- I strangled ya, I should have punched ya f---en head in."
The woman suffered bruising to the right side of her neck, in the shape of three lines.
