The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Picked up from ground, grabbed throat then shoved her into a waiting car

By Albury Court
March 19 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Leslie Strauss
Shannon Leslie Strauss

A night out at East Albury's Newmarket Hotel for a friend's 30th birthday ended with a Lavington man grabbing his partner's throat so hard she could not breathe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.