Seeking help spares jail time after man headbutted pregnant partner

A man who headbutted his pregnant partner has only narrowly avoided jail after taking steps to address his behaviour.
She didn't suffer any visible injuries, and Davey was on Monday told there was no excuse for his behaviour.
The Wangaratta court was told on March 18 that Davey had previously spent five days in prison for other offending.
"He does know what it's like being in custody," lawyer Samantha Little said.
"He understands that his life is taking a trajectory towards a life of crime.
"He's terrified of going back into custody."
The court heard Davey was so rattled by the thought of being jailed, he'd been admitted for mental health treatment in Albury last week.
Ms Little said her client had sought treatment for his issues since his previous appearance in court.
This, magistrate Allison Vaughan said, was the only thing deterring her from locking Davey up.
"You step back in court again for assaulting a female, you will go to jail," she said.
"I was going to send you to jail on the last occasion.
"But for the fact you have now made some attempts to address your issues, you were going to jail."
Ms Vaughan noted Davey had an intellectual disability and a "tumultuous" childhood with few supports or role models, but said that did not excuse headbutting a pregnant woman.
"You know that is wrong," she said.
Davey was ordered to perform 75 hours of community work and must pay a fine of $250.
