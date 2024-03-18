CULCAIRN: Gains, losses, Q&A with Tim Haines and prospects this season

WE SAY: The Lions proved to be competitive last season when at full-strength, highlighted by a win over eventual preliminary finalists RWW Giants in the second half of the season. But a lack of depth was sorely exposed when injuries hit, including a season-ending knee injury to coach Tim Haines which robbed the Lions of their best defender. While there hasn't been many headlines over the off-season in regards to recruits at the den, Haines has been able to land his fair share of signings after several players based in the army have committed for the upcoming season. While the army recruits are expected to be fit, it remains to be seen what impact they could have in the Hume league and the Lions will be sweating that they may have some hidden gems that can help them remain competitive. The departure of Nick Wright and James Pitson is a stinging blow with the pair among the Lions' top half-a-dozen players last year. A lack of firepower is also a concern and Haines will be hoping one of the recruits can provide another reliable option in attack to help Michael McWilliams and Lachie Knobel who were the two main avenues to goal last season. With so many new faces at the den, the Lions will start the season as arguably the biggest unknown quantity in the competition. But with so many other clubs who missed finals last season expected to improve, the Lions could be on the slide.