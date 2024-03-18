Cross border response as fire sparked in shed at Wodonga petrol station

A fire has caused extensive damage to a shed at a Wodonga petrol station.
Crews from Wodonga and Albury fire brigades were called to the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Melbourne Road and Moorefield Park Drive about 3.05am on Tuesday, March 19.
The blaze appeared to have occurred in a rubbish or cardboard storage area at the business, which opened in October last year.
Albury firefighters were alerted and used an aerial pumper to douse the structure.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesman said CFA crews also attended.
"On arrival, crews found a shed about five metres by five metres, attached to a petrol station, on fire," the spokesman said.
"Firefighters contained the blaze to the rubbish storage shed and extinguished the fire.
"The situation was under control at 3.46am.
"Crews remained on scene for some time afterwards to ensure safety.
"The scene was handed over to Victoria Police."
A damaged skip bin is visible at the premises, with visible damage to the metal shed.
There are also scorch marks on the main building.
The petrol station remains open.
