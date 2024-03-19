Woman found receipts, used them to take items from Big W

A thief who found receipts and used them to get refunds on items she had never purchased has been hit with a heavy fine.
Amber Brudenell, 32, says she was using drugs when she repeatedly targeted the Wangaratta Big W.
She entered the store on Christmas Eve in 2022 with an empty trolley.
Brudenell had a receipt, and took items from the shelf that were listed including a monster truck, spinning wheel and a baby item.
She asked for a receipt and received $282 on her card.
The 32-year-old targeted the business again on January 12 and January 18 last year.
Her scams netted a total of $361, with the offending discovered by a staff member who examined store refund data.
The checks showed a high number of refunds on Burdenell's card.
She was arrested in March last year and made partial admissions, telling police she was on drugs.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said his client had relevant criminal priors and had used drugs for several years.
She is a qualified chef but hasn't been working.
Wangaratta magistrate Allison Vaughan noted the bulk of her priors were linked to her drug use and said Budenell had the ability to hold down jobs and live a healthy and successful life.
She fined the 32-year-old $1200 and ordered she pay $361 back to Big W.
