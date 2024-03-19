The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Students band together to help fight against racism and celebrate harmony

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
March 19 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Wodonga Senior Secondary College show off their dance skills with an African cultural dance. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Students from Wodonga Senior Secondary College show off their dance skills with an African cultural dance. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Diversity took centre stage at a Wodonga schoolyard on Tuesday, March 19 to commemorate Harmony Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.