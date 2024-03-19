Students band together to help fight against racism and celebrate harmony

Diversity took centre stage at a Wodonga schoolyard on Tuesday, March 19 to commemorate Harmony Day.
Students at Wodonga Senior Secondary College celebrated multiculturalism with a fashion parade to kick off the week, showcasing attire from diverse cultures.
Nepalese student Rashmi Budhathoki, 14, and Indian student Kavya Patel, 15, said the day was about gathering together and having mutual respect for other people's backgrounds.
"Especially with how much racism is happening.
"Knowing about our culture is just as important as showing our attire."
Ms Budhathoki said it was equally important to be able to tell their story of where they came from and for people to hear their voices.
"We get a lot of respect from Australians, and it's beautiful," she said.
She said she was excited to show the school the cultural food.
"Everyone has evolved from different countries, and it's nice to share that together, with our outfits, and food," she said.
She said it was great they would get to celebrate the whole week with dance, music, debating, flag making, games, and jewellery making.
Student agency lead teacher Emily Weavers said it would be a fun week.
"We've got quite a strong community here," she said.
"It's good we are able to celebrate outside of activities we already do such as sporting carnivals.
"Sometimes we can be a bit more centred on our spots, but it's great to have something more."
Seventeen-year-old East African Alinda Zawadi she was most looking forward to showing her fellow peers her dance moves.
'I want everyone to see my culture," she said.
"I really love dancing and showing everyone how I grew up."
Ms Weavers said what made the week so special was everyone was proud of their cultures
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.