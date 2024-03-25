The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A love Lee story dating back to when jeans were 'high-fashion' on the Border

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated March 25 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga residents Martina and Allan Wilson met at H.D. Lee Australia's Wodonga factory in November 1979 and married the following August in Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wodonga residents Martina and Allan Wilson met at H.D. Lee Australia's Wodonga factory in November 1979 and married the following August in Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Fifty years ago Lee jeans were made in the heart of Albury for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.