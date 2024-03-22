History and heaven unite for this truly special offering

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Every now and then, something truly special hits the market, and this historic property is one for the record books. The Chapel has undergone an awe-inspiring transformation seamlessly blending the grandeur of the past with contemporary design.
This aesthetically beautiful property awaits on approximately 1370 sqm of lush manicured gardens and lawns. Classic cathedral front doors offer a grand entrance. The expansive open-plan living and dining area sit under soaring raked ceilings.
This luxurious four-bedroom home and mezzanine could be used as office space or a quiet place to enjoy views over the Bogong mountains. A sun-drenched open-plan custom wrap-around kitchen features Smeg appliances, waterfall bench tops and huge breakfast bar. Black ash timber floors and luxurious carpets throughout, which flow through to a vast hand-raised dining area, complete these spaces.
The private main suite is about peace and serenity with a spacious, fully tiled ensuite and walk-through robe. There's an additional three spacious bedrooms with robes and a modern tiled bathroom with a separate toilet. All the elements are covered with reverse-cycle ducted heating and cooling. The home is an entertainer's dream with amazing views and an outdoor alfresco area with built-in fireplace. There's also a bay carport with charging station, 7kW solar panels, plus storage.
