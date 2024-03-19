Asbestos drama: 'These old buildings can throw up quite a few surprises'

An asbestos "curve ball" that put a temporary halt to a $1 million Beechworth historic precinct project has been resolved with the new exhibition set to open at the end of April, Indigo Council has confirmed.
The Beechworth Courthouse Kelly Trials exhibition - which will bring to life the stories of the remarkable history of the beautifully preserved building - will lead the way in visitor experience and future cultural tourism investment, according to tourism manager Susannah Doyle.
The collaboration between council and the Victorian government will see state-of-the-art projection technology interwoven with traditional museum displays, artefacts, tours and storytelling to "re-create the rich drama of Australia's emerging system of law and order".
It comes as Indigo Council has been listed among 15 other Victorian councils in the Victorian Goldfields World Heritage UNESCO bid.
Ms Doyle said the council had been "meticulous" about its commitment to the courthouse building conservation, working closely with Heritage Victoria, heritage consultants and stakeholders, and with work carried out by Beechworth heritage builder Greg Owen.
These partnerships ensured all conservation aspects had been carefully considered, resulting in a "non-invasive" installation of a super new exhibition, she added.
"The design deliberately allows the building to take centre stage."
But in true crime and drama fashion, the stately building presented a last-minute hurdle in November 2023, with the discovery of remnant asbestos in the roof.
"These old buildings can throw up quite a few surprises," Ms Doyle said.
"However now all asbestos had been removed and we have the exhibition installation scheduled over the next three weeks."
Ms Doyle said some of the layout for visitor circulation through the building had also been revised "to better cater to all abilities" with all modifications approved by Heritage Victoria.
The exhibition is on track to be officially launched before the end of April - bringing to completion a project that began in July, 2020.
Ms Doyle said the story of the courthouse was really the story of the Beechworth community.
"It's the story of administration and governance in early gold rush Victoria, and a fascinatingly diverse array of people who worked and appeared in the courthouse," she explained.
It's the place that saw more than 40 trials of Ned Kelly, his family and supporters including the committal hearing that sealed the bushranger's fate after the siege at Glenrowan.
It's where "hanging judge" Sir Redmond Barry presided, where Elizabeth Scott was tried and became the first woman hanged in Victoria, where many more lesser known women, children and migrants stood within its now heritage-listed walls.
The project was driven by Indigo Council's desire "to better tell the rich, authentic stories of Beechworth and optimise the experiences in our heritage buildings," Ms Doyle said at its commencement.
"Our history is a critical foundation stone for creating vibrant, connected communities."
