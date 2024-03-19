The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Relief for travellers as union cans strikes after 'months of bargaining'

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union has cancelled two days of planned strike action as it participates in an intensive four-week negotiation period with V/Line. File picture
The Rail, Tram and Bus Union has cancelled two days of planned strike action as it participates in an intensive four-week negotiation period with V/Line. File picture

Holidaymakers travelling from Albury-Wodonga for the Grand Prix and Easter long weekend are no longer facing major disruptions as a long-running union dispute appears to have cooled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.