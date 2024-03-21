KIEWA-SANDY CREEK: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Kath Evans

Having Haylee (Penny) back, from the games I've seen her play so far, it's like she's never been away. Kate Worsteling, who came across last year from Tallangatta, is looking super fit and settled now that she's been amongst us for 12 months. I'm also excited to see what Gabby (Robinson) can do stepping up into A-grade. We're confident that she'll fit in as if she belongs there. When you look at all of our players, we're very blessed to have the resources that we have.

