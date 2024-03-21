KIEWA-SANDY CREEK: Netball gains, losses, prospects and Q&A with Kath Evans

Co-coaches: Kath Evans and Sharyn Attree.
Last season: Premiers.
Gains: Haylee Penny, Caitlin Davis (returning), Gabrielle Robinson (B-grade).
Losses: No losses.
Q&A with co-coach Kath Evans
How has your preseason been?
We've been participating in a preseason comp at J.C King Park and there's nothing like having a hit-out against opposition, rather than amongst yourselves. Numbers have been good at training and the squad feels really settled. All the new girls are fitting in well. So far, so good.
Any players you think we should watch out for this season?
Having Haylee (Penny) back, from the games I've seen her play so far, it's like she's never been away. Kate Worsteling, who came across last year from Tallangatta, is looking super fit and settled now that she's been amongst us for 12 months. I'm also excited to see what Gabby (Robinson) can do stepping up into A-grade. We're confident that she'll fit in as if she belongs there. When you look at all of our players, we're very blessed to have the resources that we have.
What are your expectations for this season?
You hear a lot in the off-season about what's going on in other clubs and I'm excited from a league level to see what they're going to roll out this year. I'm looking forward to a strong year, and hopefully the competition across the league is really good.
Who do you expect to see amongst the top teams?
I think Chiltern will be really strong, as well as Tallangatta, and Thurgoona is always there and there abouts. There could also be a surprise packet to come out of the woodwork.
We say: The Hawks have been a powerhouse in the A-grade competition for years now, and there's no reason to believe this season will be any different. With no player losses and three new inclusions, the reigning premiers have the potential to be even stronger this season as they look to claim their fourth consecutive flag.
Prediction: Premiers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.