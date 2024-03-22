The list of features goes on in this five bedroom masterpiece

5 BED | 2 BATH | 7 CAR
This elegant five-bedroom, two-bathroom residence, master built by Robert Tuksar and designed by Rob Pickett Design, is a true masterpiece.
The formal loungeroom is a haven, featuring a surround sound speaker system and gas log fire serving as the room's centrepiece. The informal living area is equally impressive, boasting spotted gum timber flooring and a zero-clearance wood heater. The chef's kitchen is an absolute delight, featuring a French Blue two-pack finish, stone benchtops, an island bench with breakfast bar, Neff oven and cooktop and Schweigen rangehood.
The main bedroom is a true retreat, with direct access to the outdoor entertaining area and pool. It features a dressing room and palatial ensuite with a spa bath, double vanity and separate toilet. The second bedroom zone includes three bedrooms, a study, and an opulent bathroom with a powder area, double vanity and separate toilet.
Entertaining is a breeze with the alfresco area, featuring a Ziegal & Brown stainless steel outdoor kitchen, bar fridge, stone benchtops and ceiling heaters. The elevated concrete mineral salt pool, with glass mosaic tiles, includes a 28kW heat pump. The landscaped gardens, created by Andrew Plant Designs, are magnificent. The property, set on 1967sqm, also boasts a triple garage and 9mx6m Colorbond shed with 3.5m high doors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.