Birallee bottle shop thief charged, armed robber still sought

Police have charged one man following a Wodonga bottle shop theft, and are seeking an armed robber who wielded a large machete during the incident.
Detectives arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday afternoon following the February 23 incident at the Birallee bottle shop on Melrose Drive.
A Bottlemart staff member challenged the thief, and a second unknown man armed with a machete appeared.
He threatened the worker and fled with a slab.
That man remains wanted for armed robbery, with police seeking information about the man's identity.
The pair were linked to a blue Holden Commodore - likely a VT or VX model - with an image of the vehicle released on Tuesday.
The pair had fled the area in the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the armed offender can call 1800 333 000.
The 23-year-old who was apprehended faces theft charges and was bailed to appear in Wodonga court on June 25.
