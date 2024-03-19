The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Birallee bottle shop thief charged, armed robber still sought

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A blue VT or VX Holden Commodore linked to the Birallee bottle shop armed robbery on February 23. Picture supplied
A blue VT or VX Holden Commodore linked to the Birallee bottle shop armed robbery on February 23. Picture supplied

Police have charged one man following a Wodonga bottle shop theft, and are seeking an armed robber who wielded a large machete during the incident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.