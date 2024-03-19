The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

SMASH AND GRAB ARREST: 'Gunman' charged over North East jewellery incident

Updated March 19 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crime scene officer examines a smashed display case at the Wangaratta Prouds on February 1. File photo
A crime scene officer examines a smashed display case at the Wangaratta Prouds on February 1. File photo

A man accused of smashing display cases at a Wangaratta jewellery shop and taking more than $17,000 worth of items has been arrested outside a petrol station, allegedly after dumping a loaded gun.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.