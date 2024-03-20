'Quite abhorrent behaviour' Council CEO speaks out after being sacked

A sacked southern Riverina council chief executive believes his forthright manner may have prompted his dumping.
Phil Stone had his contract terminated without notice after a closed doors discussion by Edward River councillors at Deniliquin on Tuesday March 19.
"I didn't expect that this council particularly was happy with me identifying and providing some clear advice to them on things I believe they should do," Mr Stone said on Wednesday March 20.
"There was a feeling that everybody wasn't immensely happy with that kind of intervention but I was trying to do my best to provide frank and fearless advice as required under the Local Government Act."
Mr Stone was at the head table of Tuesday's council meeting when councillor Shirlee Burge moved an urgent item of business involving staffing to be discussed in a confidential session limited to councillors.
After a lengthy discussion, which did not involve mayor Peta Betts who declared a conflict, the meeting re-opened to the public with the bombshell announcement by deputy mayor Marc Petersen.
"The council has resolved unanimously to terminate the CEO's contract of employment," Cr Petersen said.
Infrastructure director Mark Dalzell, who had given notice to take up a job at Berrigan Council, has been appointed acting general manager.
Mr Stone, who will receive a termination payment covering 38 weeks' wages, said he had been given no explanation for his dismissal.
He began a five-year contract in 2020 and that was due to end in August 2025.
"I've been around the block a few times and it's kind of an occupational hazard for CEOs, you're there on a political whim," Mr Stone said.
He said there had been "strong tension among the council group and quite abhorrent behaviour by some councillors".
Mr Stone declined to elaborate specifically but said councillors had wanted to become involved in council operations and there were also personal clashes among the elected representatives which become more apparent in the chamber after Cr Betts stood as the Nationals candidate for Murray in the 2022 NSW election.
At that time, Cr Burge described Cr Betts to The Border Mail as a "walking disaster" who is "not a team player".
"She is a loner and does not involve and lead her councillors involving everybody," Cr Burge said.
Cr Betts did not return The Border Mail's calls for this article, while Cr Burge referred to a statement.
It referred to her moving the resolution to terminate Mr Stone's contract and noted it was unanimously supported, even by Cr Betts subsequently.
"Our job now is to stabilise our operations, ensure the welfare and support of ERC staff and get on with the business of council," Cr Burge wrote.
"I have no further comment."
Edward River Council stated that "we wish to express our thanks to Mr Stone for his service and contribution to the council, and we wish him well for the future".
Mr Stone, who packed up his desk and returned home by lunchtime on Tuesday, said he now planned to take a break.
"I'm not in a rush and I'm certainly not desperate (to return to the workforce)," he said.
Having started amidst COVID, which saw him work initially from a home office in West Gippsland before receiving an exemption to leave Victoria's lockdown to shift to Deniliquin and then spend a fortnight in quarantine, Mr Stone's tenure was packed.
It included the restoration of the Deniliquin town hall, airport runway redevelopment, stage 1 of the Edward River retirement village and dealing with the fallout of COVID and water buybacks flagged by the federal government.
Mr Stone pointed to a growth strategy which aims to have Deniliquin and surrounds reach a population of 20,000 by 2050 as integral to the area's future.
"I would just hope there's not some cold feet happening around that within the councillor group," he said.
"That's already cost a fair bit of money to deliver and it's going to be bold and visionary."
