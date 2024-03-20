Man detained and bashed at Albury house party in mistaken vigilante attack

Two men who detained and bashed a person in an Albury home in a mistaken identity case wrongly believed he had sexually assaulted a woman.
Ziggy Kennedy and Charles Samuel Barker were at a 21st birthday gathering on North Street about 2am on October 16, 2022.
The victim walked down a hallway and said "hey boys, how is it going?" to the pair before being spoken to by Barker.
The man was questioned about whether he knew a woman and if he had been to Wollongong recently.
The victim said he didn't know her and hadn't been to the city, before being punched without warning by Kennedy.
The man told the Albury District Court that Barker dragged him into a room and the door was shut, before being hit with "multiple fists coming from both directions".
The pair also kicked the man and told him to sit back down when he tried to get up.
The victim of the reported sexual assault came into the room.
"You've got the wrong person, like, I don't even know this guy," she told the two attackers before comforting the victim.
The woman told the victim she'd been sexually assaulted in Wollongong by a man who had the same first name.
Barker cried and was apologetic and offered money to the victim to show he was sorry.
One witness said the victim had been left covered in blood and had been huddled in a ball.
The victim told another witness the pair "beat the s--- out of me".
The victim's father later took him to the Albury police station and the man was examined at hospital.
Judge Sean Grant found Kennedy and Barker took vigilante action against the victim and caused actual bodily harm against the man.
He convicted the pair of one charge each following a judge-alone trial.
The pair will return to court on April 12 ahead of being sentenced.
