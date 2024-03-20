The Border Mail
Man detained and bashed at Albury house party in mistaken vigilante attack

Updated March 20 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 11:00am
Ziggy Kennedy and Charles Samuel Barker punched and kicked a man at this North Street home in Albury on October 16, 2022.
Two men who detained and bashed a person in an Albury home in a mistaken identity case wrongly believed he had sexually assaulted a woman.

