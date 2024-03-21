Border hairdresser to cut shapes for family and clients affected by cancer

Kath Fraser doesn't work in healthcare, but she's been the first to learn of many cancer diagnoses in the region.
The Wodonga hairdresser has been touched by cancer in her personal and professional life and is trading in her scissors for dancing shoes for one night to support those fighting the disease.
Ms Fraser, owner of High Street salon Pampourri Hair Design for the past seven years, is among 11 Albury-Wodonga identities to take part in the 2024 Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer to be held at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, May 10.
Her stepfather died from melanoma around the time she took on the business, while her father and stepmother have had battles of their own with the same form of skin cancer.
"My dad has had about five melanomas cut out and my stepmum just had treatment for melanoma as well and she's actually still doing a trial, which goes for 12 months," Ms Fraser said.
"I have had so many clients come through the salon with cancer, many have come in and I've been the first person they've told.
"That kind of stuff really gets to me. Over the years, I've had a lot of that.
"Since my stepdad passed away, on his anniversary every year I go and get a skin check. It's a little reminder each year and I'm definitely more aware of it."
Ms Fraser has been paired up with experienced dancer Eathan Gardiner and will perform a samba and cha cha routine in front of more than 500 people in support of Cancer Council NSW.
"This is definitely new. I've got no rhythm, so whatever happens on the night happens, as long as I don't fall over," she laughed.
"My kids think it's pretty funny because I'm very uncoordinated. My daughter is a dancer, so she told me she is going to come and help me practice.
"I've only done one dance lesson so far, so I'm not quite sure how I feel about it. It's just coming around way too fast."
Ms Fraser has set a fundraising goal of $5000 and hopes to achieve that with her coming major event, a cocktail party at Wodonga's Church St Hotel, on Friday, April 12.
"The small businesses in town have been really good in giving me vouchers and things to auction off on the night and Church St gave me a space to hold it, which was really good," she said.
"It should be a fun night. There's a silent auction and we'll have some live music.
"I've had lots of clients donate already just by coming into the salon and I've got the tins out and about in the community.
"I have one client who's actually been cracking me up because every time she comes in for a haircut she puts $50 in my tin. I say to her 'you put $50 in last time' and she said she was going to do it every time she came in for a haircut, which is really nice."
To donate to Ms Fraser's fundraising, head to stars.cancercouncil.com.au and follow the links to the Stars of the Border page, while tickets to her cocktail party are available through Eventbrite.
