By any measure, Shirley Furlong is living her best life by a country mile

Shirley Furlong began her working life at the tender age of 13 in the grips of the Great Depression.
Children could skip high school altogether with a good reason.
Mrs Furlong began cleaning houses for the wealthy in Adelaide before getting a job in a market garden.
She ate beans fresh from the vines and plump peas out of their pods and relished the seasonal fruit that thrived in the aptly named north-eastern suburb of Paradise.
"We knew every loquat tree in the garden and when the fruit was ripe," she recalled.
"We had to work but we had fun doing it!"
Born at Paradise on March 20, 1924, Shirley Budarick was one of seven siblings.
They grew up near the River Torrens and spent their childhoods exploring their backyard and picking wild blackberries on the banks.
On their one-mile (1.6-kilometre) walk to and from school, they'd pass horses and drays laden with South Australian grapes.
"The boys would always yell out: 'Give us a bunch of grapes, Mister'," Mrs Furlong recalled.
They often did.
Years later after two of Mrs Furlong's brothers enlisted in the World War II effort, she followed suit.
At 19, Mrs Furlong stopped working in the market garden to join the Australian Women's Army Service in June 1943.
She trained as a gunner and was sent to Perth, where she was stationed at Buckland Hill as a spotter for enemy submarines, ships and aircraft.
Mrs Furlong said New Year's Day 1945 was forever etched in her memory.
"On this day I came outside at the entrance to Fremantle Harbour and there were American boats, English boats and Australian boats ready for the push into the South Pacific," she said.
"There was a massive fleet of submarines, battle ships, warships, mine sweepers and aircraft carriers.
"I've never seen anything like it; it was the beginning of the end of the war!"
Soon after, Mrs Furlong left Western Australia for Bandiana, where she served out the remainder of the war.
While waiting to discharge in Melbourne, Mrs Furlong met her future husband John Kevin Furlong, a signalman.
Their first date was to the Royal Melbourne Show in September 1946.
The couple married in East Brighton on July 24, 1947, and were blessed with two daughters and six sons.
"My sister always said I'd have a mile of children; and it takes eight furlongs to make a mile," Mrs Furlong said.
"It turned out she was right!"
The couple raised their family at Fawkner, Melbourne, before moving to Howlong during the mid-1980s.
They enjoyed regular bush walks in the Chiltern State Park until they were aged in their late 80s.
"John used to walk five days a week and we'd walk together four days a week, two hours at a time" she said.
Mr Furlong died in 2021 just shy of the couple's 74th wedding anniversary.
Having only moved from her own home to Mercy Place Albury a year ago, Mrs Furlong celebrated her 100th birthday with residents and her extended family on Wednesday, March 20.
She credited her long life to being positive, working hard and eating plenty of fruit and vegetables; a habit developed all of those years ago in the market garden.
"I read a lot and I like doing daily crosswords and word searches," Mrs Furlong said.
"I played Scrabble for years with my grandchildren too."
Mrs Furlong has 47 direct descendants with two more expected mid-year.
Her eight children and many of their offspring will celebrate their matriarch's birthday at Mercy Place Albury on Saturday, March 23.
She also received cards from King Charles III, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Albury MP Justin Clancy.
