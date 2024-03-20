The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

By any measure, Shirley Furlong is living her best life by a country mile

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
March 20 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley Furlong celebrates her 100th birthday with Mercy Place Albury residents and her extended family on Wednesday, March 20. Picture by Mark Jesser
Shirley Furlong celebrates her 100th birthday with Mercy Place Albury residents and her extended family on Wednesday, March 20. Picture by Mark Jesser

Shirley Furlong began her working life at the tender age of 13 in the grips of the Great Depression.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.