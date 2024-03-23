'I must be able to do something': The golf day sharing Warren's story

Remembered by his wife as a man who was selfless and understanding to everyone, Warren Jones will be honoured by his family at a golf event after his fight with brain cancer.
His wife Ursula Jones of Albury and their children, have organised the Warren Jones Memorial Golf Day at Albury Commercial Golf Club on Friday, April 5.
"One of his loves was golf, although he didn't get to play it as much as he would have liked," she said.
The day hopes to raise $20,000 for Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, to help others who are battling what took Mr Jones' life so quickly.
In July 2022, Mr Jones tested positive for COVID-19. In the months after recovering from the disease, he began to feel extreme tiredness and suffered flashing in his eyes.
After a visit to the doctor, he was told he had long COVID.
Not long after in early December, Mr Jones had a seizure and was falsely told it was caused by a stroke.
It took a further four months for Mr Jones to get a correct diagnosis. Due to his cochlear implant, it limited the opportunity for an MRI to be had on his brain because of the risk of the magnet in the implant. Although an MRI was first conducted shielding the magnet in the implant, it hid the tumour growing behind it.
In March 2023, after a decision had been made to remove the cochlear implant, he was diagnosed in Sydney with glioblastoma.
"It affects more people than you would actually realise," said Mrs Jones.
Glioblastoma is a fast-growing malignant brain tumour. It is a primary cancer that targets the brain or the spine.
The treatment for glioblastoma has stayed relatively the same over the past 20 years, with more treatments now being trialled.
About 1900 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in Australia every year, there is currently no cure.
Mr Jones started his treatment of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.
Mrs Jones said alongside the cochlear implant, she felt not having a neurologist in Albury contributed to the delays of his diagnosis.
She said Mr Jones' physical health deteriorated very quickly.
"He basically was capable of walking into St. Vincent's private hospital in Sydney, prior to diagnosis," she said.
"And he was in hospital for quite some time up there a number of weeks, and he basically never really walked independently again from that time. So it is imperative that it is picked up early."
After St. Vincent's, Mr Jones was transferred between Murray Valley Private Hospital in Wodonga and the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre to continue treatment, before going back home for six weeks with his family.
"He always felt that he was realistic, I guess, in the sense that he did know what was going on," Mrs Jones said.
"But sometimes, as I say, the brain is a complex thing, and at times he would have glimmers of hope, of a brighter future than what he was going to have."
He was then transferred to Mercy Health in Albury where he was placed into palliative care.
After a short five-month battle, Mr Jones died in August, 2023.
"He was very positive throughout, he was very polite throughout," Mrs Jones said.
"His character didn't change at all, which I'm forever thankful for, which all those things can happen to people with this. You just don't know what part of the brain is going to be affected or what effect it has on the brain.
Mrs Jones described her late husband as the love of her life and her soulmate.
"He always had the attitude of never looking back, always looking forward, like, you don't regret the past, you just deal with the future, and you make the most of the future."
The couple worked as farmers together on a property between Rand and Lockhart, New South Wales, before making the move to Albury about 10 years ago.
After doing a bit of travelling and feeling bored of retirement, Mr Jones completed a university course in business and went back to full time work at an accounting firm in Albury, RSM Australia.
About ten days prior to Mr Jones' passing, a physiotherapist asked him what his goals were.
"He said, I'd like to walk again. I'd like to play golf again," said Mrs Jones.
She said the coming golf day has been well supported by both people in Mr Jones' past and his present.
"My keenness to run this golf day is twofold," she said.
"One is that when you lose somebody with something like this, you feel quite powerless. What can you do? You can't do anything.
"However, once he passed away, I thought, well, I must be able to do something. So together with my children, we decided that running a function like this golf day... gives an opportunity for you to try to help to combat this dreadful disease."
Mrs Jones also wants the day to be a reminder of the importance of early detection and talking to your GP if you feel like something is not quite right.
Tickets to the golf day are sold out, however sponsorship applications are still open.
