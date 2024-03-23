The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'I must be able to do something': The golf day sharing Warren's story

Madilyn McKinley
Madilyn McKinley
March 24 2024 - 4:00am
Ursula Jones, Vivian Land, Philip Bouffler and Jan Bye hope $20,000 is raised on the memorial golf day. Picture by Mark Jesser
Ursula Jones, Vivian Land, Philip Bouffler and Jan Bye hope $20,000 is raised on the memorial golf day. Picture by Mark Jesser

Remembered by his wife as a man who was selfless and understanding to everyone, Warren Jones will be honoured by his family at a golf event after his fight with brain cancer.

Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

