The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ex-employee jumps at chance to take over a blooming good business

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
March 21 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New owner of Albury Florist Centre is Avelyn Sutton says she looks forward to continue to trade to the community in an area she loves. Picture by Mark Jesser.
New owner of Albury Florist Centre is Avelyn Sutton says she looks forward to continue to trade to the community in an area she loves. Picture by Mark Jesser.

An aroma of fresh flowers wafting through the air means the Albury Florist Centre is breathing new life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.