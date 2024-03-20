Ex-employee jumps at chance to take over a blooming good business

An aroma of fresh flowers wafting through the air means the Albury Florist Centre is breathing new life.
After a brief closure, Avelyn Sutton has taken over the shop with the hope that business soon will be blooming.
Mrs Sutton saw the opportunity and "jumped for it" after having an interest in the Mate Street business for several years.
"I've always wanted to buy this florist," she said.
"I have been a florist for around 25 years and I worked under Carol (a previous owner) and I really enjoyed my job."
Mrs Sutton said she was going to continue with the shop's branding, given it had been around for quite a number of years.
"Everything has fallen into place," she said.
"It feels like such a blessing to call the store mine."
Mrs Sutton opened for a soft launch on Tuesday, March 19, and said she was excited to see what the future would bring.
"I don't have any staff yet, but it'll be OK, I'll find some," she said.
The store will have a grand opening on Tuesday, March 26.
"I want people to come and get to know us, enjoy the flowers and the company and have a chat," she said.
"I love creating flowers for people and making them smile."
