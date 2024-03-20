Driver blew 0.230 after smashing down Lincoln Causeway light pole

A highly intoxicated driver who crashed into a light pole on the Lincoln Causeway has been told he could have killed someone.
Jonathan Adams was seen by an Albury police sergeant speeding and swerving while northbound on the causeway on July 1 last year.
Adams crashed his silver Peugeot into a light pole about 3.15am, causing it to snap and fall into the southbound lanes.
All airbags were deployed but Adams wasn't injured.
He was assisted by the police member and laid down before two Wodonga officers attended.
He was breath tested and police believed he needed to go to hospital, with a test about an hour after the crash returning an alcohol reading of 0.230.
Lawyer Eva Medcraft said her client had held a licence since 1998 and had no priors.
She said he had worked in child protection for five years and the job became "extremely burdensome, facing crisis situations every day".
Adams turned to alcohol and became addicted to cope with his "extremely stressful circumstances".
He left the sector and is now working at the Albury private hospital, and has stopped drinking.
"It was a serious accident you were involved in and you were very fortunate indeed you didn't sustain a serious injury to yourself or indeed to anyone else," magistrate Ian Watkins told Adams in the Wodonga court.
"You were at risk of killing someone and killing yourself."
Mr Watkins noted the steps Adams had taken to rehabilitate since the crash.
"There are many times in life where you get knocked down," he said.
"But I also need to take into account what you've done since.
"You've done a sterling job of getting back.
"You're making a positive contribution to the community and you've acknowledged the problems you were experiencing and you've done something about that."
Adams was banned from driving for two years and fined $1000.
