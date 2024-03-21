WHAT ABOUT US? North East town says it's being kicked while it's down

Rutherglen's community sport infrastructure is deteriorating while neighbouring towns receive all the funding, residents say.
Rutherglen Football Club member Scott Francis highlighted the deteriorating condition of Barkly Park, the golf club, swimming club, tennis club and high school.
He said the facilities have passed their design life and are on the brink of becoming unusable.
"With all the grants and funding, we're not getting anything here," he said.
"All our sporting facilities are old and are just not up to scratch.
"And as a result, we are seeing our young players leave the town to play for other clubs with better facilities. We can't compete, once they see the facilities, it's not an even playing field - we're so far behind."
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price acknowledged that "many facilities are ageing and in need of urgent upgrades which require significant investment".
However, she dismissed Mr Francis' claims that neighbouring towns like Beechworth and Chiltern receive a disproportionate amount of funding.
"When considering grant funding applications, council uses a prioritisation tool to ensure that all projects supported are based on a transparent, merit-based process, therefore allocating limited resources fairly and on a consistent basis right across the shire," Ms Price said.
At the tennis club, the courts are scarred with rips and tears, making them "almost impossible" to play on.
Meanwhile, one needs a machete to cut their way through the scrub which has amassed in the public toilet.
Indigo Shire Council said it has appointed consultants to develop a master plan for Rutherglen Park, which would capture the tennis club, golf club, swimming club and Henderson Pavilion.
However, committee member John Keys fears there won't be any tennis club members left by the time the master plan gets off the ground.
"Rutherglen was always renowned for producing sportsmen over the years gone by, but it doesn't feel like we're going to be able to in the years to come," he said.
"The courts are pretty well stuffed and they're only going to get worse. The club needs $300,000 for a couple of new courts.
"I actually feel for council, but they have to start not just doing master plans to put things off for the future, but start putting budget money aside on a regular basis to fund these facilities."
Mr Keys argued council shouldn't rely on committees, whose members are getting older and declining in number, to upgrade ageing infrastructure.
"Our infrastructure is ageing and no one's upgrading things as they hit the end of their life," he said.
"I think a lot of the problem is council is expecting everything to be maintained by the committees.
"But there's no money in these committees anymore and not enough members, so you can't expect the committees to upgrade everything."
Golf club president Frank Baring said the committee receives no financial support to maintain the 48 acres of fairways.
"All we have is volunteers to look after this place," he said.
"We've got to get something done because all our volunteers are my age and they can't keep cutting fairways, doing it all for nothing."
The golf club needs to raise $200,000 to secure a $1.2 million grant needed to renovate the clubhouse (which is infested with white ants), upgrade the greens, install a disabled toilet at the clubhouse and a toilet on the fairways.
The swimming club's clubhouse, Mr Francis said, has been boarded up for six years, with white ants eating away at the walls and floorboards.
"You can't even go in there because it's condemned," he said.
"They've been waiting for six years and now they're talking about a master plan. But is that just kicking the can down the road?"
Finally, Rutherglen Football Club has secured $1.4 million to upgrade its female change rooms.
It was funding, Mr Francis said, that Indigo council initially told the club not to go for and was only granted after a media campaign.
But even with the funding, Mr Francis said it won't scratch the surface of the problem and argued the whole clubhouse should be demolished and rebuilt.
Mr Francis also said the irrigation system, "at least 30 years old", has passed its use by date and can no longer support the amount of people playing on the field every weekend.
"You've got about 110 female players that play on a Sunday," he said. "Then we've got fourths, thirds, seconds and seniors, plus Auskick, playing over the weekend, all on one ground.
"With the irrigation system the way it is, the ground just can't cope with it."
Indigo Shire council said it has recently endorsed the Barkly Park master plan and has secured funds for a range of projects:
"Firstly, the loop is for tourists as it is a bike track that links up to all the wineries," Mr Francis said.
"And they're going on about $275,000 for that skate park. Who voted for the skate park? How come Barnawartha got two brand new tennis and netball courts in the same grant?
"In terms of master plans, we've always heard promises. They've been trying to say they're going to help us for years. Nothing has ever happened."
