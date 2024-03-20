Albury Gold Cup boasts quality not quantity after final field released

The recent trend of having well below a capacity field for the Albury Gold Cup is set to continue after only 11 runners were among the final acceptors for Friday's $200,000 feature race.
Despite the smallish field, the cup features some of the nation's biggest trainers in co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott alongside Annabel Neasham and Kris Lees.
Waterhouse and Bott previously won the Albury feature three years ago with Entente and have the top-weight in So United.
So United recently ran third in the Canberra Cup and is the class runner with more than $1-million in career earnings.
Neasham could have a three-pronged attack on Albury's premier race after accepting with Redstone Well, Fawkner Park and Regal Lion.
However, Regal Lion is a dual acceptor and is also among the entries for Eagle Farm on Saturday.
Lees will also attempt to add his name to the Albury Gold Cup honour roll with Blackcomb who was beaten just under three-lengths in Group 3 company at Randwick at his most recent start.
Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said smaller fields in staying races was a growing trend which was also having an impact on racing throughout the country.
"2000m races across the country including Sydney and Melbourne are finding it difficult to attract full fields," Hetherton said.
"Last weekend there were only seven runners in both the 2000m races at Caulfield and Rosehill.
"So the club is still pleased with the final field at Albury with some big name trainers which adds to the quality of the race.
"Annabel Neasham, Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott alongside Kris Lees are three of the biggest stables in the country.
"At a guess the three stables train 1500 horses between them and we just hope that they make the trip to Albury on Friday.
"There looks to be quite a few winning chances as well which adds to the intrigue of the cup.
"There are three local trainers, one from Albury and two from Wodonga with runners which gives local owners an amazing opportunity to be able to cheer for their horse in the cup.
"After the rain on Tuesday night the weather forecast looks favourable for the next few days and hopefully the club can attract another big crowd for Albury's biggest social event."
The club attracted 11,000 racegoers last year when the Rob Hickmott-trained Beltoro demolished his rivals in Albury's premier race.
Hetherton was hoping to surpass that figure on Friday.
"We had 11,000 last year and we are hoping to eclipse that number," he said.
"So far ticket sales have been very positive so we are confident of equalling last year and if we get weather in the mid 20s as expected we think we can attract an even bigger crowd.
"The track is rated a Soft 7 after the rain on Tuesday night and that will improve steadily over the next couple of days so there won't be any issue with the track."
