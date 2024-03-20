The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury Gold Cup boasts quality not quantity after final field released

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 20 2024 - 2:25pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Racing Club CEO Steve Hetherton at the barrier draw for the Albury Gold Cup held at the Commercial Club on Wednesday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury Racing Club CEO Steve Hetherton at the barrier draw for the Albury Gold Cup held at the Commercial Club on Wednesday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser

The recent trend of having well below a capacity field for the Albury Gold Cup is set to continue after only 11 runners were among the final acceptors for Friday's $200,000 feature race.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.