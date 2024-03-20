YOUR SAY: Driving in the region brings dangers, but street needs ignored

At the time, an example of this poor decision making was demonstrated in a helipad included in the build which could not be safely used due to its close proximity to the continuous stream of people and traffic entering and exiting the hospital. Consequently, from the outset, all patients requiring urgent medical attention outside the limitations of the Albury hospital and its clinical staff have had to be airlifted to Melbourne, or if the weather was too poor for aircraft, they were and still are, taken by ambulance to the Wagga hospital for treatment.