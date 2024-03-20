The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Driving in the region brings dangers, but street needs ignored

By Letters to the Editor
March 21 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police deal with the truck crash in Rutherglen on Friday, March 15. One reader describes "trying to avoid becoming roadkill down the Main Street of Rutherglen as trucks navigate their way between parked cars and a narrow street". Picture by Mark Jesser
Police deal with the truck crash in Rutherglen on Friday, March 15. One reader describes "trying to avoid becoming roadkill down the Main Street of Rutherglen as trucks navigate their way between parked cars and a narrow street". Picture by Mark Jesser

Don't ignore North East road plight

We quietly sit here in the North East and put up with being ignored, we know the dangers of driving in our area, like trying to avoid becoming roadkill down the Main Street of Rutherglen as trucks navigate their way between parked cars and a narrow street whilst also desperately trying to avoid unaware tourists as they enjoy all that this beautiful town has to offer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.