'We see there's great value': Firm expands into Wodonga industrial land

Wodonga Council is set to sell a block of land at its Logic industrial estate to a Melbourne company for $1.641 million.
The firm ID Wright Investments Pty Ltd, which trades as BMF Builders, has chosen to buy the property because it sees it as more affordable than similar land in Melbourne.
The council resolved to sell the 2.525 hectare site, which is located in Roche Drive in the Barnawartha North estate, at its monthly meeting on Monday March 18.
It followed a heads of agreement being entered by the council and ID Wright Investments in September 2023 and a public notice of the city's intention to sell attracting no submissions.
BMF Builders chief financial officer Adam King said it was a ground-breaking deal for the company, which has existed for more than 40 years and been involved in the construction of warehouses, offices, luxury residences and police stations.
"Typically we've invested only in and around Melbourne," Mr King said of the firm which is headed by Ian Wright.
"This is our first venture outside Melbourne and the reason for that is the cost of industrial land is quite high in Melbourne and we see there's great value in investing in regional areas.
"Our plan on that site is to build a warehouse there and get someone to tenant it."
Mr King could not say what the timetable for construction would be, adding the project may unfold on spec or with a particular tenant in mind.
The deal follows the council agreeing to sell another parcel of land in Roche Drive to a paint can manufacturer at its February meeting.
Councillors applauded the outcome, with councillor Kev Poulton noting the final sale tally had been bolstered by the price per square metre rising from $63 to $65 since September.
"What I specifically want to do is just congratulate and acknowledge the staff, the officers....that have been involved in this, because obviously through the negotiation process not only has there been a particular resizing of the land parcel but also an increase in the rate of sale," Cr Poulton said.
"The actual sale price is higher than what was expected or anticipated by council and is actually another step in the right direction to ensuring Logic pays back the community everything and more than what its owed to each and every individual ratepayer and community member."
Councillors Danny Chamberlain and Libby Hall also expressed pleasure with the upshot.
"This is another positive outcome for our Logic precinct and I'm happy for this sale to be moving forward," Cr Hall said.
Meanwhile, the council is applying to the Victorian government for funding to establish a shed at Baranduda Fields to store turf cricket wicket equipment such as rollers.
The city is seeking $35,000, with Cricket Albury Wodonga to provide $15,000 towards the project that has an overall cost of $50,000.
