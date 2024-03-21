Artistic expression in forest of tiny trees finds its musical match

Vocal harmonies will blend amid a tiny forest of Japanese-style bonsai trees in Lavington.
The performance is part of a fundraiser for the Murray Concert Choir to be held on Friday, March 22.
John van Lint will light up more than 250 of the trees at his Urana Road home for the event, with the aim of raising more than $2000.
Bonsai has been a passion of Mr van Lint's since the 1970s, and he has carefully cultivated his collection over the years.
Mr van Lint said it would be an impressive display.
"It's going to be quite a spectacular night," he said.
"We're starting a little earlier this year so that people can see the framework of the trees much more intensely.
"It's always very interesting."
Mr van Lint said he quite enjoyed the process of making the trees, some of which were 70 years old.
"I haven't had them for 70 years but I've created them out of existing trees," he said.
"It doesn't take me long to make one but it takes time to grow them into shape; they can start with a seedling or a slightly older plant but you're always trimming them and shaping them."
Mr van Lint said he hoped people would stop by to see what was on offer, but to also hear the choir perform.
Bonsai Under Lights will be at Valibo Nurseries, 534 Urana Road, Lavington, next to Barney's Rubble, from 7pm.
Entry fee is $20, which covers light refreshments.
