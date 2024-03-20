The Border Mail
Group backs drug test push after North East death, government rejects idea

March 20 2024 - 5:00pm
A coroner called for a drug testing trial to be launched following the overdose death of a Wangaratta man. The call has been rejected by the Victorian government. File photo
Calls to introduce drug testing have been backed by a doctors' organisation following the death of a Wangaratta man, but the Victorian government has rejected the idea.

