Group backs drug test push after North East death, government rejects idea

Calls to introduce drug testing have been backed by a doctors' organisation following the death of a Wangaratta man, but the Victorian government has rejected the idea.
Coroner Ingrid Giles recently found it was likely the man, who was found dead in his home in December 2022, had accidentally injected a highly dangerous substance in the belief it was heroin.
He was known to take heroin, and a used syringe was found near his body and he had a loose knot around his arm.
Toxicological tests revealed no traces of heroin, and instead found metonitazene, which can be hundreds of times more powerful than morphine.
Ms Giles urged the Victorian Department of Health to run a drug testing trial to see if such tests could reduce the risk of deaths.
"The trial of a drug checking service represents a concrete opportunity to help to save the lives of people in the Victorian community," she said.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners urged the state government to heed recent coronial recommendations calling for a drug testing trial.
RACGP Victoria chair Anita Munoz said it was time for a trial to be held.
"Let's do all we can (to) stop these pointless overdose deaths from happening again and again," she said.
"The government should introduce a pill testing trial in Victoria as soon as possible.
"It seems like every other week we hear reports of young people overdosing at events such as music festivals.
"Now, we have yet another set of coronial recommendations urging the government to act and introduce pill testing.
"We know that pill testing saves lives, so the time for talk is over, we need action."
A government spokeswoman said there were no plans to introduce such a trial.
"Any overdose or adverse health outcome is distressing, and we send our thoughts to anyone who has been affected by the impact of illegal drugs," the spokeswoman said on Wednesday, March 20.
"There are no current plans to trial drug checking."
