BEECHWORTH: Gains, losses, Q&A with Tom Cartledge and prospects this season

WE SAY: Beechworth has been one of the feelgood stories of the past two seasons after emerging from the finals wilderness for the first time since 2010. The Bushrangers have claimed plenty of big scalps during the home and away season, especially at home but have struggled once they got to Sandy Creek as one win from five finals appearances in the past two years would indicate. But a stack of retirements and minimal recruits over the off-season has left Tom Cartledge who will coach outright this season with plenty of holes in his starting line-up. The loss of Tristan Stead, Brent Ryan, Mitch Anderson, Jai Middleton and Brayden Carey robs the Bushrangers of plenty of experience while the departure of Alessandro Belci is a stinging blow to their midfield stocks. The Bushrangers still boast some class in reigning Barton medallist Cam Fendyk alongside Cartledge and Lachie Armstrong who is among the best tall forwards in the competition. Kayde Surrey is also a class act and is coming off an injury-riddled season and will be a huge bonus if he can recapture his best form. But the loss of seven senior players is a savage blow to the Bushrangers' finals aspirations and a slide is inevitable unless Cartledge can land at least a few more signings in the coming weeks.