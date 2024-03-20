BEECHWORTH: Gains, losses, Q&A with Tom Cartledge and prospects this season

Coach: Tom Cartledge
Last year: Third (14-4)
Gains:
Losses: Tristan Stead (retired), Brent Ryan (retired), Mitch Anderson (retired), Alessandro Belci (Melbourne unsure of club), Jai Middleton (retired), Brayden Carey (retired), Jordan Eaton (Yackandandah)
Most recent finals appearance: 2023
Most recent flag: 2010
Captain: Cameron Fendyk
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: Chiltern has to. The Swans have just gone back to back and had lots of publicity around some big name signings. It's hard to ignore.
Your likely top-five in order?: Chiltern, Yackandandah, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Thurgoona and Barnawartha.
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: Rutherglen
Best player in the competition?: Until someone is crowned the 2024 Barton medallist, Cam Fendyk retains that title.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: Dean Heta arriving at Chiltern to replace Scott Meyer is pretty handy.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: Although not a recruit, Brenton Surrey is moving around on the training track like his form from 2011.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: Degan Dolny and Liam Stephens
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: It's always tough but you've got to keep approaching players until you find a good fit for the club and group.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: Consistent
What are your expectations this season?: I'm expecting a tight top five or six again this year and we will be working hard to make sure we are in the mix at the pointy end of the year.
WE SAY: Beechworth has been one of the feelgood stories of the past two seasons after emerging from the finals wilderness for the first time since 2010. The Bushrangers have claimed plenty of big scalps during the home and away season, especially at home but have struggled once they got to Sandy Creek as one win from five finals appearances in the past two years would indicate. But a stack of retirements and minimal recruits over the off-season has left Tom Cartledge who will coach outright this season with plenty of holes in his starting line-up. The loss of Tristan Stead, Brent Ryan, Mitch Anderson, Jai Middleton and Brayden Carey robs the Bushrangers of plenty of experience while the departure of Alessandro Belci is a stinging blow to their midfield stocks. The Bushrangers still boast some class in reigning Barton medallist Cam Fendyk alongside Cartledge and Lachie Armstrong who is among the best tall forwards in the competition. Kayde Surrey is also a class act and is coming off an injury-riddled season and will be a huge bonus if he can recapture his best form. But the loss of seven senior players is a savage blow to the Bushrangers' finals aspirations and a slide is inevitable unless Cartledge can land at least a few more signings in the coming weeks.
Prediction: Ninth
