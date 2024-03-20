Wagga galloper comes back in distance to tackle feature Albury sprint

WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel is confident Asgarda can continue on her upward trajectory with a strong performance in Thursday's $75,000 City Handicap (1175m) at Albury.
The City Handicap is considered one of the 'big four' in the Southern District Racing Association with the feature sprint and cup at both Wagga and Albury generally the most prestigious and hardest races to win.
Asgarda confirmed her ability with a fighting second placing behind Bianco Vilano in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Albury last month and the pair will again go head-to-head in the City Handicap.
TAB has Bianco Vilano the $3.90 favourite with Asgarda ($4.00) and the Mitch Beer-trained Flying Sultan ($4.80) the only other horses in single figures.
Gorrel believes Asgarda is ready to run another big race.
"I'm pretty happy with her. She should be pretty strong (on Thursday), she's feeling good, she's drawn well," Gorrel said.
"It's a hard race. Bianco Vilano should start favourite. Demanding Mo's not a bad horse. There is some nice horses there, they certainly won't be giving it away."
While Asgarda's two most recent wins have been over 1400m, her first two victories were over 1180m and 1200m. Gorrel is confident she can still be effective over the shorter trip.
"I think in time she will be a better horse over 1400 and a mile but for the moment there's plenty of freshness in those legs," he said.
"She had a little let up and we kept her work to win a 1200 race so I think she'll let down pretty good."
Kayla Nisbet sticks for the City Handicap with Asgarda drawn ideally in barrier three.
Nisbet has ridden Asgarda in seven of her 10 career starts and Gorrel revealed she will stay in the saddle for the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 6.
"I'm happy to put her on," he said.
"Asgarda's different, she's not bombproof, Kayla knows her and gets on well with her so I think I would rather stick with that."
A strong performance at Albury on Thursday may even open the door for a tilt at the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) after the Championships final.
"If she can go well in this race, win or place in this race, then we might even look at a Wagga Town Plate after the Championship final," Gorrel said.
"Give her a little freshen up and head to Wagga. But she would need to tick this box. There's a lot of water to go under the bridge yet. She's still got to keep raising the bar."
