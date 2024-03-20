Donnelly and Beasley set sights on Albury Gold Cup carnival

A SOFT track certainly hasn't dampened Tim Donnelly's confidence heading into the two-day Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Donnelly will take a strong five-horse team to Albury, headed by Cliff House in the $50,000 Albury Mile (1600m) and Lipstick Swing in the $75,000 Flat Knacker (900m).
The Albury track received 22 millimetres of rain on Tuesday night and has been downgraded to a soft seven.
Donnelly believes that will only help his team.
"I was quite happy we got that bit of rain, that's why I'm backing up Duchy Of Cornwall (on Thursday) and Guess on Friday. They're looking for wet tracks," Donnelly said.
"County Kilkenny certainly likes the wet, anything from a soft five onwards I'm happy with."
Donnelly expects Cliff House to run a big race in the Albury Mile, where a win can guarantee a Wagga Gold Cup start.
"He's got a good record second up, a mile second up, about the same break between races as last prep so I'm happy with him," Donnelly said.
"His run was great in the Championships so there's no reason why he won't run well."
Danny Beasley will ride all five of Donnelly's runners.
