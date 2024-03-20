Spat on his chest, they exchanged words, and then the punches rained down

Two men began brawling at an Albury pub after one spat through an open window at the other, a court has heard.
After Wodonga resident Steven Hyatt landed two punches, the men exchanged several blows until other patrons at Beer DeLuxe had to pull them apart.
Hyatt's saliva struck the man's chest.
His first punch was to his victim's nose and the second to the left side of his head.
Hyatt was arrested some time later at the Space nightclub in Dean Street, though didn't go quietly.
Throughout his arrest, Hyatt "continued to be belligerent and physically resistant" with police.
Albury Local Court has been told the victim suffered swelling and bruising to the bridge of his nose and his forehead.
Hyatt, 29, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and hindering or resisting police.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham asked Albury court registrar Wendy Howard for the case to be briefly adjourned for sentence, which will take place on March 26.
The court was told how Hyatt and the victim were both in the smokers' area of Beer DeLuxe on December 21, 2023, about 11.45pm when their confrontation took place.
Hyatt walked up to some open shutters between them and began closing them.
He then said to the victim: "What the f--- are you looking at?"
The man replied: "Someone who is obviously playing with the shutters."
Hyatt spat through the open shutters at the man, then walked around and confronted the victim.
After Hyatt delivered his blows, the men fell to the ground and exchanged multiple punches.
Hyatt then left the pub.
