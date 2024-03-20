The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Angry pub patron accidentally glassed security workers at Wodonga venue

March 21 2024 - 10:00am
Rhys Krisanski says he only meant to throw his beer at a Birallee Tavern worker, not the glass. Picture supplied
An agitated pub patron who accidentally glassed two security workers at a Wodonga venue has been told jail is a common outcome for such offences.

