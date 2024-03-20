Angry pub patron accidentally glassed security workers at Wodonga venue

An agitated pub patron who accidentally glassed two security workers at a Wodonga venue has been told jail is a common outcome for such offences.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Rhys Krisanksi, 20, had only meant to throw his beer in the face of a bouncer but lost his grip.
He was being ejected from the Birallee Tavern with a friend about 10.50pm on August 26, 2023, due to their aggressive behaviour.
Krisanksi was near a side exit when he struck the first security guard in the head, breaking the glass and causing it to hit the second worker in their head.
The victim suffered several cuts.
Police arrested Krisanski and his friend on a Melrose Drive footpath a short time later.
He declined to comment when questioned.
Lawyer Dane Keenes said Krisanski had only intended to throw the beer, not the glass.
"Certainly a very unsavoury incident that's occurred in public," he said.
"It certainly wasn't my client's intention to hurt (the security guard).
"The consequences could have been catastrophic for the security guard in question."
The court heard Krisanski worked for two concreting businesses and had no priors.
Magistrate Ian Watkins was surprised to learn the 20-year-old had a clean record.
"These are really serious criminal matters," he said.
"Glassing offences are considered by the court to be serious.
"If there was a serious injury arising from a glassing - fortunately you were nowhere near a serious injury - but if there was a serious injury, the starting point's jail.
"If you start drinking to excess like that you're still responsible for your behaviour.
"You can't blame the grog because you chose to consume that level of alcohol."
Krisanski was fined $1000 and was ordered to be of good behaviour for a year, without conviction.
He appeared to wipe away tears from his eyes while being sentenced.
