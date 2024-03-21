Man found with drugs and ammunition after being released from jail

A man caught with drugs and ammunition at a Wodonga home says he had only just been released from jail for firearm offences before his home was raided.
Ashley Rigby said he had arrived back at his Vermont Street house on December 1, 2023, just five minutes before police knocked on the door.
Detectives allegedly found a large amount of drugs belonging to Daniel Rigby at the house, while Ashley Rigby had ice, prescription medication and two shotgun cartridges.
Ashley, who had been a suspect in an armed robbery last May, had been jailed for possessing a shotgun police believe was linked to the robbery.
He told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 19, that he had opened a drawer on the day of the raid and found ammunition, which he intended to dispose of.
The drugs were found in a gold sunglasses case in his room.
Rigby told the court he had moved to Kalgoorlie and was working a job that required drug testing.
He said he had passed all tests and was enjoying his new lifestyle.
"I'm not going back," he said.
"It's such a better life."
Magistrate Ian Watkins imposed a $650 fine.
Daniel Rigby also had matters listed in Wodonga court on Tuesday and will return on April 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.